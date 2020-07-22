New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep boys hockey spotlight: Cushing Academy

By

Forward Billy Norcross is a Cushing returnee who is committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Cushing Academy has been a mainstay in the world of New England prep hockey for years.

Since the program’s reinstatement in 1983 and subsequent evolution to being recognized as one of the top prep powers in the region, Cushing, located in the hills of northern Massachusetts in Ashburnham, has been a consistent contender in NEPSAC play, attracting top-level talent and churning out highly regarded prospects who go on to excel in college, and beyond, every year.

The Penguins’ well-known track record can be traced back to longtime head coach Steve Jacobs.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New England’s NCAA commits

As of Wednesday, May 27, there are 129 players from the six New England states committed to play Division 1 college hockey. The committed players…
Read More

Cushing product Nolan McElhaney commits to Long Island University

Newly appointed head coach Brett Riley has hit the ground running at Long Island University. The new Division 1 hockey program already has landed several…
Read More

5 questions for … Cushing coach Steve Jacobs

In his 25 years as a coach at Cushing Academy, Steve Jacobs has tapped the shoulders of some impressive talent, everyone from Jeff Norton to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter