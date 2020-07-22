Prep boys hockey spotlight: Cushing Academy

Forward Billy Norcross is a Cushing returnee who is committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Cushing Academy has been a mainstay in the world of New England prep hockey for years.

Since the program’s reinstatement in 1983 and subsequent evolution to being recognized as one of the top prep powers in the region, Cushing, located in the hills of northern Massachusetts in Ashburnham, has been a consistent contender in NEPSAC play, attracting top-level talent and churning out highly regarded prospects who go on to excel in college, and beyond, every year.

The Penguins’ well-known track record can be traced back to longtime head coach Steve Jacobs.