Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC girls championship games?

Groton boasts one of the NEPSAC's best forwards in Tina Scalese. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's all led to this in girls prep hockey.

On Sunday, the NEPSAC will crown champions in the Elite 8, the Large School and the Small School title games at Nobles.

Saturday's semifinals saw No. 1 Nobles outlast No. 3 Loomis Chaffee, 1-0, while No. 2 Williston defended took down No. 3 Phillips Andover, 3-1, in the Elite 8. The Large School Tournament saw a pair of upsets with No. 3 Dexter Southfield taking care of No. 2 Westminster, 5-1, and No. 4 BB&N toppling No. 1 Choate, 2-1 in overtime. The Small School Tournament saw with No. 1 Groton beating No. 4 Millbrook, 5-2, and No. 2 New Hampton getting it done against No. 6 Rivers, 6-1.

Here's Sunday's full schedule:

Small School: No. 1 Groton vs. No. 2 New Hampton, 11 a.m.

Large School: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 4 BB&N, 1:30 p.m.

Elite 8: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 2 Williston, 4 p.m.

With that, it's time for another round of predictions ahead of Sunday's championships.

That's right, I went a perfect 6-for-6 in my semifinal picks across the three tournaments. So far, I'm 6-for-6 with my Elite 8 predictions, 4-for-4 in the Large School and 3-for-4 in the Small School. So, make that 13-for-14, overall.

Can I keep it going? Will everything go chalk? Will there be more upsets in store?

Let's dive in.