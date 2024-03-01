Boston College commit Maddie Murphy is a standout on Dexter Southfield's blue line. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's time for some more predictions.

The NEPSAC girls Large School Tournament continues Saturday with the semifinals. Each of the higher seeds won in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

You had No. 3 Dexter Southfield shutting out No. 6 Phillips Exeter, 4-0, while No. 4 BB&N outlasted a shorthanded No. 5 Thayer, 3-2. No. 1 Choate and No. 2 Westminster were watching everything play out like the rest of us.

For those of you keeping score at home, I was 2-for-2 in my last round of predictions, and I'm currently 7-for-8 across all three NEPSAC girls tournaments. But that's enough of my victory lap.

Let's dive in.