New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Avatar photo
By

Cailey Larouco
Senior defender Cailey Larouco is a co-captain for BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Who doesn't love some predictions?

We all know hockey, especially playoff hockey, is very easy to predict and the favorites always win, right? Right?

This is my first foray into the whirlwind week-long spring that is the NEPSAC playoffs. Naturally, I'm going to nail every single prediction. Remember, if I don't pick your team, it's definitely personal.

I digress.

When the Large School quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, some of the most intriguing teams in the field will be in action. No. 1 Choate and No. 2 Westminster will be awaiting Wednesday's winners in the semifinals.

Is anyone ripe for an upset? Or will it be all chalk?

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cailey Larouco

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Who doesn't love some predictions? We all know hockey, especially playoff hockey, is very easy to predict and the favorites always win, right? Right? This…
Read More
Monique Lyons

NEPSAC girls Elite 8 Tournament: Breaking down every team

Playoffs? Let's talk about playoffs. The NEPSAC released its tournament brackets for the 2024 Chuck Vernon Elite 8, Patsy Odden Large School and Dorothy Howard…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Breaking down every team

It's the top postseason tournament in boys prep hockey — the Elite 8. The eight best teams in the region will begin a gauntlet of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter