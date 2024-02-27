Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC girls Large School quarterfinals?

Senior defender Cailey Larouco is a co-captain for BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Who doesn't love some predictions?

We all know hockey, especially playoff hockey, is very easy to predict and the favorites always win, right? Right?

This is my first foray into the whirlwind week-long spring that is the NEPSAC playoffs. Naturally, I'm going to nail every single prediction. Remember, if I don't pick your team, it's definitely personal.

I digress.

When the Large School quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, some of the most intriguing teams in the field will be in action. No. 1 Choate and No. 2 Westminster will be awaiting Wednesday's winners in the semifinals.

Is anyone ripe for an upset? Or will it be all chalk?

Let's dive in.