Maddie Greenwood (12) and Duxbury have had many reasons to celebrate this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Everything's come down to this.

On Sunday, while St. Patrick's Day celebrations take over the streets of Boston, a few of the state's top high school hockey teams will have plenty to celebrate themselves during the MIAA state championships at TD Garden.

The action begins at 9 a.m. with the Division 1 girls championship. It's only fitting that the top two seeds, No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 2 St. Mary's, are facing off for the title. Meanwhile, the same applies to the Division 2 girls title game at 1 p.m., which features No. 1 Duxbury and No. 2 Falmouth. Those two games bookend the Division 4 boys championship at 11 a.m.

I faired pretty well in my first go-around with predictions during the NEPSAC girls tournaments. I was a perfect 7-for-7 in predicting Elite 8 games. In the Large School tournament, I was 4-for-5, while going 3-for-5 with Small School matchups.

So, can I stay hot with my MIAA girls championship predictions? Let's dive in.