Sean Farrell and Harvard are the nation's last remaining Division 1 men's unbeaten team (Erica Denhoff/Getty Images)

After the disappointment of New England being shut out of last April's Frozen Four in Boston, the 2022-23 season has started on a high note for a number of the region's Division 1 men's programs.

The area boasts one team off to a program-record start, the nation's lone unbeaten, and another team with just one loss on its resume.

As for this past weekend's busy slate, a couple of nationally ranked teams managed series sweeps and a full six points in Hockey East play, providing even further proof that the region is in the midst of an ultra-competitive college hockey year.

New England Hockey Journal will size up the landscape every other week with top 10 rankings of the region's programs. Here's the first edition: