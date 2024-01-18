Power rankings: UNE and Salve Regina set for clash, Tufts surging

Ryan Kuzmich (Norton, Mass.) and the University of New England are riding a seven-game win streak, (Dave Ambrose)

We have reached the heart of the Division 3 season and that means one thing more than anything else — conference rivalries.

In the Commonwealth Coast, two streaking teams — the University of New England and Salve Regina — play a home-and-home series this weekend with first place on the line.

The stakes are similarly high in the NESCAC, where pacesetter Trinity hosts the team closest to it in the standings — Tufts — in Hartford, Conn., on Friday night.

With just a month to go in the regular season, here is how our latest regional Top 10 shakes out.