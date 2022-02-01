Power Rankings: Plymouth, Fitchburg and a MASCAC showdown

Forward Myles Abbate of Plymouth State and goalie Brian McGrath of Fitchburg State will clash tonight. (Don Cameron illustration)

The two teams that have separated themselves from the pack in the MASCAC meet for a third -- but possibly not final -- time tonight.

Plymouth State and Fitchburg State have already split a pair of games this season and share first place, employing different styles. The Panthers have taken more shots and scored more goals (4.0 a game) than any team in the league.

Fitchburg State boasts one of the region's best goalies in senior Brian McGrath (Worcester, Mass.) and has allowed fewer goals (2.3 a game) than any team in the league.

Let's see where Plymouth, Fitchburg and teams from the region's other three leagues rank in our latest New England top 10, with conference tournament seeding starting to come into focus.