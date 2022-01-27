Sophomore defenseman Jack Sullivan leads the first-place Mules in goals (seven), assists (nine) and points (16). (Colby Athletics)

After skating off the ice following practice on Wednesday night, coach Blaise MacDonald (Billerica, Mass.) was asked about his points of emphasis as his rolling Colby College hockey team charges into the last four weekends of the regular season.

“I’m trying,” he said, “to stay out of the way.

“This group has great leadership from its captains and seniors, and has all the variables that good teams have,” he added. “You always hope you have it but you’re not sure.”

Certainly in the NESCAC, and maybe even in the region, there’s been no bigger surprise than the Mules (10-3), who sit atop the league with a 7-2 record.