Power Rankings: Endicott, UNE, Salve, Curry and a wild CCC chase

Mitch Walinski (Lincoln, R.I.) is having a monster season for Salve Regina with eight goals and 18 points. (George Corrigan)

It's been an uneven return to play for the region's Division 3 teams since the holidays.

While some of New England's top teams have returned to the ice and thrived, COVID cases and protocols have kept others -- including three teams in our top 10 -- from returning to action.

Two of those teams play in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, setting up a bloated schedule these last five weeks of the regular season. Four teams, separated by no more than games in hand, are all poised to finish first.

Teams from all four leagues in the region are represented in our New England top 10.