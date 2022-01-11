New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

Division 3: Ranking the region’s new teams in the last decade

By

Endicott College great Ross Olsson is greeted by fans walking off the ice at Raymond J. Bourque Arena. (Photo by Endicott Athletics)

Entering the new year, the hockey program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn., was turning heads, riding a seven-game win streak with notable wins over NESCAC contenders Hamilton and Trinity.

It’s the fourth year of existence for one of the region’s newest programs, but only its second full season playing games. It went 4-18-2 in 2019-20, which makes the job coach Kyle Wallack (West Hartford, Conn.) and his players have done all the more remarkable.

Starting a Division 3 program from scratch is not an easy thing to do, nor a common one. In the last decade, only six schools in the region have attempted it, with varying degrees of success.

Here’s a look at how they’ve performed, ranked in order.

