Canton boys high school hockey before playing in the MIAA D2 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For thousands of hockey players around the region, and even more around the country, the season is wrapping up. Tryouts will come if they haven’t already and then comes … the offseason.

It can be a confusing time for parents and players. There are tons of on-ice and off-ice training programs to choose from, leaving parents with lots of questions. Which ones should I send my son or daughter to? Should they play another sport? Should they rest? Should they keep playing? How can they turn into Patrice Bergeron in one single summer?

That last one’s easy. Who hasn’t read How to Turn into Patrice Bergeron For Dummies?

On the latest RinkWise podcast, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky picks host Stephanie Wood’s brain regarding her thoughts on how players across all ages should approach the offseason, what they should be doing and when they should be resting.