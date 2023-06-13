Paul Cannata recently wrapped up his 20-year run as the head boys hockey coach at Milton Academy. He’s had a front-row seat for some of the best prep hockey in the country over the course of that time.
He’s also had a front-row seat for how the hockey landscape has changed — and not just at the prep school level.
The youth levels have changed quite a bit in his 20 years as well.
On the latest RinkWise podcast, Cannata sat down with host Stephanie Wood to discuss these changes, as well as the state of prep hockey, his own career and what will come next.