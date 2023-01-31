Former Milton Academy star Chris Romaine (left) with Paul Cannata. (Milton Academy)

Milton Academy head coach Paul Cannata will retire from the school at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, he told New England Hockey Journal Monday night.

He announced the decision to his team earlier in the day.

Cannata, a native of West Roxbury, Mass., will conclude his career as bench boss of the Mustangs after 20 successful seasons.

The Roxbury Latin and Hamilton College alum had stints as an assistant coach at American International and Northeastern as well as one year as head coach at North Adams State prior to taking on his current role at Milton Academy.

He's not the only coach in his final season at their respective prep school.