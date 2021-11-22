Opening Shift: Maine taking steps in right direction, other NCAA takeaways

David Breazeale has been an early standout for the Maine Black Bears under first-year head coach Ben Barr. (Maine Athletics)

Every week and every game is a new opportunity for first-year head coach Ben Barr to continue developing his new program at the University of Maine.

The first six weeks of the season offered the Black Bears plenty of lessons as a 1-9-2 record may indicate, but they have taken points out of back-to-back Hockey East series entering Thanksgiving.

After Barr earned his first head coaching victory in a Nov. 12 overtime thriller against Merrimack, his club finished its latest series by topping Boston College in a shootout a week later on Friday night.