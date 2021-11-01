New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening Shift: Andre Lee ‘turning into a complete player’ and more NCAA takeaways

By

Andre Lee
Andre Lee had a two-goal, one-assist performance in Lowell's 3-0 win over BU on Friday. (Rich Gagnon/UMass Lowell Athletics)

Throughout his 11-year career as UMass Lowell’s head coach, Norm Bazin has constantly preached playing a hard-nosed, “Lowell Style” of hockey.

The River Hawks strive to be hard to play against from the goaltender out, playing a true team game that features contributions to the scoresheet up and down the lineup.

That has still held true throughout a 4-0-1 run to conclude the opening month of October, but Andre Lee is certainly capable of being one catalyst for the team to build around throughout his junior season.

