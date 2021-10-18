If a solid team is built from the goaltender out, Bentley has what it takes to win plenty of Atlantic Hockey games this season.

The Falcon offense erupted for five third-period goals on the way to Saturday’s 6-2 win over previously undefeated Boston College, but Nicholas Grabko stole the show for much of the night and continued his outstanding start to the season by stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

The sophomore from Channahon, Ill., leads Atlantic Hockey and ranks sixth nationally with a .948 save percentage through three games. He has stopped at least 32 shots in each, defeating the Eagles and Ohio State on consecutive weekends after a season-opening loss to another Hockey East foe, Northeastern.