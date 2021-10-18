New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening Shift: Nicholas Grabko keys Bentley success, SHU stuns BU and more

By

Nicholas Grabko
Sophomore goaltender Nicholas Grabko stole the show for Bentley in recent wins over Boston College and Ohio State. (SportsPix)

If a solid team is built from the goaltender out, Bentley has what it takes to win plenty of Atlantic Hockey games this season.

The Falcon offense erupted for five third-period goals on the way to Saturday’s 6-2 win over previously undefeated Boston College, but Nicholas Grabko stole the show for much of the night and continued his outstanding start to the season by stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

The sophomore from Channahon, Ill., leads Atlantic Hockey and ranks sixth nationally with a .948 save percentage through three games. He has stopped at least 32 shots in each, defeating the Eagles and Ohio State on consecutive weekends after a season-opening loss to another Hockey East foe, Northeastern.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ryan Leibold

Opening Shift: Holy Cross starts build at Ice Breaker

For Holy Cross head coach Bill Riga, every game and every weekend represent an opportunity to continue developing his new program. The Crusaders didn’t produce…
Read More
Matt Gosiewski

Watch list: How these Atlantic Hockey upperclassmen will impact play

New England Hockey Journal’s NCAA preview series continues with a look inside Atlantic Hockey, where the most recent shortened season featured a schedule heavy on…
Read More
Austin Magera

Atlantic Hockey preview/watch list: Can anyone knock off AIC?

Similar to its regional counterparts in ECAC Hockey and Hockey East, the 2020-21 Atlantic Hockey season was delayed for over a month and didn't feature…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter