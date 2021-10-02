New England Hockey Journal

Atlantic

Watch list: How these Atlantic Hockey upperclassmen will impact play

By

Matt Gosiewski
Matt Gosiewski (Wilton, Conn.) tied for the team lead with seven goals for Bentley last season. (SportsPix)

New England Hockey Journal’s NCAA preview series continues with a look inside Atlantic Hockey, where the most recent shortened season featured a schedule heavy on conference play. All 10 teams are set to begin a full 2021-22 slate this weekend.

The lighter game load didn’t stop American International from emerging at the top of the standings and repeating as conference champions, having their chance at three straight titles and NCAA tournament appearances eliminated at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets have put together a deep roster and soared to a record run in recent years, as only one team has ever won three straight regular-season crowns.

So, too, has the conference as a whole. Sacred Heart looks to remain in the upper echelon after setting program records two years ago, while Bentley continues to break in a sparkling arena and Holy Cross is beginning a new era under Bill Riga.

As a new season begins, these are some of the top returning sophomores and juniors looking to make some noise for the four local clubs in Atlantic Hockey.

Previously, NEHJ previewed the top seniors in AHA, as well as the conference as a whole.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Austin Magera

Atlantic Hockey preview/watch list: Can anyone knock off AIC?

Similar to its regional counterparts in ECAC Hockey and Hockey East, the 2020-21 Atlantic Hockey season was delayed for over a month and didn't feature…
Read More
Brendan Hamblet

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Atlantic Hockey?

New England Hockey Journal’s NCAA preview series continues with a look inside Atlantic Hockey, where the most recent shortened season featured a schedule heavy on…
Read More
Ben Barr

Barr, Riga, Keefe outline philosophies on recruiting, chase for excellence

Three longtime assistant coaches have taken over Division 1 programs in New England. Ben Barr, Jerry Keefe and Bill Riga have paid their dues and…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter