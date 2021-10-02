Watch list: How these Atlantic Hockey upperclassmen will impact play

Matt Gosiewski (Wilton, Conn.) tied for the team lead with seven goals for Bentley last season. (SportsPix)

New England Hockey Journal’s NCAA preview series continues with a look inside Atlantic Hockey, where the most recent shortened season featured a schedule heavy on conference play. All 10 teams are set to begin a full 2021-22 slate this weekend.

The lighter game load didn’t stop American International from emerging at the top of the standings and repeating as conference champions, having their chance at three straight titles and NCAA tournament appearances eliminated at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets have put together a deep roster and soared to a record run in recent years, as only one team has ever won three straight regular-season crowns.

So, too, has the conference as a whole. Sacred Heart looks to remain in the upper echelon after setting program records two years ago, while Bentley continues to break in a sparkling arena and Holy Cross is beginning a new era under Bill Riga.

As a new season begins, these are some of the top returning sophomores and juniors looking to make some noise for the four local clubs in Atlantic Hockey.

