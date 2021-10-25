Opening Shift: How Alex Jefferies is settling into year two at Merrimack

Merrimack sophomore Alex Jefferies has four points in six games to start the season. (Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

Like every young hockey player in New England, Merrimack’s Alex Jefferies has seen plenty of raucous crowds at Hockey East games.

The Lunenburg, Mass., native isn’t new to playing in the league after bursting onto the scene last season as a freshman, but he had long looked forward to Friday night and his first chance to play in an atmosphere that is so unique to college hockey.

“This was our first game with fans, so it was a great experience and great to get a great team win after battling back from behind,” Jefferies said after the Warriors earned Friday’s 3-2 win over then-No. 16 Boston University. “It was awesome. The fans definitely added to the game and fired us up pretty good.”