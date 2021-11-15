Opening Shift: AIC developing a ‘mature game’ and other NCAA takeaways

Eric Lang’s group at American International is testing itself against a gauntlet of non-conference opponents. (AIC Athletics)

American International knows that success in March begins now.

Before it can make history with a fourth consecutive Atlantic Hockey championship, Eric Lang’s group is testing itself against a non-conference gauntlet that has included an exhibition game at Boston College and home-and-home series against Providence, UMass and Quinnipiac. A set with another Hockey East foe, UConn, awaits in December.

“It’s a great reminder of how close we really are to being one of the top-tier programs in the country,” Lang said of playing the likes of Providence and UMass, two national title-winning programs. “We didn’t pick our battles with some great programs. We picked some battles with elites, the best of the best. That’s the goal for us.”