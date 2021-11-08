Devon Levi leads the NCAA with four shutouts and sports Hockey East’s second-best save percentage. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Barely a month into the college hockey season, Northeastern is like many other teams in having experienced its share of highs and lows.

That is nothing new for the youngest team in the nation, but the Huskies have bounced back from three losses in four games, including two against ranked Quinnipiac and Boston College, and another against UConn two weeks ago in which first-year coach Jerry Keefe (Billerica, Mass.) didn’t think his team was fully ready to play.

Back-to-back weekend sweeps of Maine and New Hampshire have followed the team’s third loss of the year. As a result, Keefe’s club has jumped atop a very early Hockey East standings table that will surely change in a hurry, as its opponents have played as few as two (UMass Lowell, Vermont) and as many as seven league games (Merrimack) to this point.