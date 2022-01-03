Opening Shift: Local colleges navigating challenges, other NCAA storylines

Ninth-year coach Mike Cavanaugh and the UConn Huskies had their first game since Nov. 27 on Sunday. (UConn Athletics)

For New England’s Division 1 programs, the past few weeks included the cancellation of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Alberta, the return of regular-season action across the region, as well as some continued impacts of the pandemic on campuses.

This was supposed to be a quiet time!

UConn has been the local team most impacted by COVID-19 protocols this season as their last four scheduled games before the holidays were postponed. The Huskies rescheduled their Hockey East series with Merrimack and a non-conference game at American International before returning to the ice on Sunday.