New England Hockey Journal

College

ECAC: Surprise performances boosting strong starts across conference

By

Derek Mullahy
Former Dexter Southfield captain Derek Mullahy has emerged in the early going as a capable backup for Harvard. (Edward Jacobs)

New England Hockey Journal has been keeping an eye on the ECAC, and with the holidays upon us, it is a good time to take stock of some of the surprising performances that have helped to elevate team success in the early portion of the 2021-22 season.

Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets has dazzled with scintillating numbers and nothing in the loss column 12 games into the new campaign. His stellar play in net has helped his team get off to a 5-0-1 start in the ECAC (14-1-3 overall), and makes for an intriguing story to follow as the season goes on and teams will look to find innovative ways to break through for goals against him.

In addition to Perets, we’ll look at four other players who have been contributors to their teams’ early success.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Yaniv Perets

College Confidential: Yaniv Perets providing stellar play for Quinnipiac

The goalie with the best stats in Hockey East so far this season, Devon Levi, and the goalie with the best stats in the ECAC,…
Read More
Sam Hesler

Dartmouth showing signs of growth under first-year head coach

Season in and season out, opposing coaches speak about the difficulties of playing inside Merrimack’s Lawler Arena.  The rink’s tight corners and hard-checking Warriors teams…
Read More
Devon Levi

College Confidential: Devon Levi carrying ‘banged up’ Northeastern

Five shutouts in 16 starts. A .950 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average. The most saves in the nation with 433. An 11-4-1 record. Northeastern…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter