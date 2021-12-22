ECAC: Surprise performances boosting strong starts across conference

Former Dexter Southfield captain Derek Mullahy has emerged in the early going as a capable backup for Harvard. (Edward Jacobs)

New England Hockey Journal has been keeping an eye on the ECAC, and with the holidays upon us, it is a good time to take stock of some of the surprising performances that have helped to elevate team success in the early portion of the 2021-22 season.

Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets has dazzled with scintillating numbers and nothing in the loss column 12 games into the new campaign. His stellar play in net has helped his team get off to a 5-0-1 start in the ECAC (14-1-3 overall), and makes for an intriguing story to follow as the season goes on and teams will look to find innovative ways to break through for goals against him.

In addition to Perets, we’ll look at four other players who have been contributors to their teams’ early success.