College Confidential: Devon Levi carrying ‘banged up’ Northeastern

Devon Levi has given up only 11 goals in his last 10 games as Northeastern went 8-1-1. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics)

Five shutouts in 16 starts. A .950 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average. The most saves in the nation with 433. An 11-4-1 record.

Northeastern freshman Devon Levi just keeps piling up impressive numbers.

Lately, he has carried the Huskies on his back. With a number of regular players out of the lineup last weekend because of injury or illness, Levi was stellar in a pair of 2-1 wins over RPI.

The weekend before, he kicked out 38 Boston University shots in a 1-0 overtime victory on Friday, then stopped 33 Terrier shots in a 2-2 tie on Saturday.