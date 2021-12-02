New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Devon Levi carrying ‘banged up’ Northeastern

By

Devon Levi
Devon Levi has given up only 11 goals in his last 10 games as Northeastern went 8-1-1. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics)

Five shutouts in 16 starts. A .950 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average. The most saves in the nation with 433. An 11-4-1 record.

Northeastern freshman Devon Levi just keeps piling up impressive numbers.

Lately, he has carried the Huskies on his back. With a number of regular players out of the lineup last weekend because of injury or illness, Levi was stellar in a pair of 2-1 wins over RPI.

The weekend before, he kicked out 38 Boston University shots in a 1-0 overtime victory on Friday, then stopped 33 Terrier shots in a 2-2 tie on Saturday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ryan Tverberg

College Confidential: UConn’s Ryan Tverberg making a name for himself

Six weeks into the season, Ryan Tverberg of the University of Connecticut is making a name for himself. Coming into the year, it’s not a…
Read More
Scott Morrow

College Confidential: Scott Morrow taking Hockey East by storm

Steve Morrow knew his way around the defensive zone when he played for the University of New Hampshire from 1988 to 1991. He didn’t have…
Read More
Luke Kania

College Confidential: Brown goalie Luke Kania savoring his final college season

Luke Kania went 694 days between starts in the net for Brown University. That’s right, 694. He returned in style on Saturday night, stopping all…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter