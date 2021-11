Through 11 games, UConn sophomore Ryan Tverberg is tied for third in the country in goals with nine. (UConn Athletics)

Six weeks into the season, Ryan Tverberg of the University of Connecticut is making a name for himself.

Coming into the year, it’s not a stretch to say quite a few people around Hockey East were not familiar with the Toronto-born right winger.

That’s changing in a hurry.

Through 11 games, he is tied for third in the country in goals with nine and tied for second in Hockey East in points with 15.