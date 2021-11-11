College Confidential: Scott Morrow taking Hockey East by storm

Freshman defenseman Scott Morrow (Darien, Conn.) is off to a stellar start with the Minutemen. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

Steve Morrow knew his way around the defensive zone when he played for the University of New Hampshire from 1988 to 1991. He didn’t have as much of an impact at the other end of the ice.

So when his son, Scott, was coming along as a young defenseman, Morrow gave him some sage advice based on his own experience.

“My dad, the thing about his game that kind of wasn’t there for him was the offensive side. He was really solid defensively. He’s always, my whole life, encouraged me to skate with the puck, be offensive, make plays with the puck, have some poise,’’ said Scott Morrow, an emerging star as a UMass freshman.