College Confidential: Brown goalie Luke Kania savoring his final college season

From hip surgery to the Covid shutdown, Brown's Luke Kania endured a long journey to return to the crease. (Brown Athletics)

Luke Kania went 694 days between starts in the net for Brown University. That’s right, 694.

He returned in style on Saturday night, stopping all 32 shots in a 2-0 win over Yale in the season opener for the two Ivy League rivals, who played each other for the first time in 1898. That’s right, 1898.

“It was extremely satisfying. A shutout is a team game. The guys played really well, took a lot of penalties, but our penalty kill (nine for nine) showed up. A lot of guys wore a lot of pucks and made it simple for me. It was satisfying for me, but I’m not the only one to enjoy the shutout,’’ said Kania, who is an assistant captain.