Ryan Soderquist's new-look Falcons are off to a hot start in his 20th season behind the bench. (Bentley Athletics)

Bentley coach Ryan Soderquist was quick with a quip when it was suggested that he might not have an easy time scheduling another game against Boston College any time soon.

“We’re looking to play again tomorrow,’’ he joked.

Soderquist is feeling good about his team, and with good reason. The Falcons are punching above their weight in the early going, upsetting BC, 6-2, last Saturday, a couple of weeks after a 2-1 win over Ohio State.