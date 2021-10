Timmy Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) transferred to Arizona State after playing his freshman year at Boston College. (Sun Devil Athletics)

After one season at Boston College, a blue-blood program in a college hockey hotbed, Timmy Lovell transferred across the country to a school that’s just getting started, Arizona State.

While the sample size to date is obviously very small, early returns are positive for the 19-year-old defenseman from Hingham, Mass.

In fact, after four games, Lovell’s line of 1-5-6 makes him the top-scoring D-man in the country.