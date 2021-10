Ted Donato (Dedham, Mass.) yells from the Harvard bench during the 2019 Beanpot Tournament. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Harvard and the rest of the Ivy League finally will play games that count starting Friday.

Coach Ted Donato, understandably, says his team is “dying to get going.’’

The Crimson played exhibition games recently against Dartmouth (4-0 win) and Brown (7-2 win), but it’s been 20 months since their last real tilt, a 4-1 win against Union on Feb. 29, 2020.