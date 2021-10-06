New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Riga, Cashman prepared for head coaching debuts

By

Bill Riga
Bill Riga (Westboro, Mass.) instructs the Crusaders in practice ahead of the 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey season. (Holy Cross Athletics)

Bill Riga may be a rookie head coach at Holy Cross, but he’s no beginner. In fact, it’s hard to imagine how he could be any better prepared.

At one time or another over the last 18 seasons, Riga has worked alongside three of the top coaches in the college game – Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold, Providence College’s Nate Leaman and Union’s Rick Bennett.

That trio has combined for 1,077 wins, six trips to the Frozen Four and two NCAA championships.

Without a doubt, the knowledge Riga absorbed during those years will help him as he puts his stamp on the Crusaders.

