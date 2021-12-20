Sam Hesler and the Big Green are 2-8-1 in their first season under head coach Reid Cashman. (Doug Austin/Dartmouth Athletics)

Season in and season out, opposing coaches speak about the difficulties of playing inside Merrimack’s Lawler Arena.

The rink’s tight corners and hard-checking Warriors teams make for an awfully fast game that can prove to be a challenge for even the best teams in college hockey. This season alone, Merrimack has defeated Boston University and played a pair of one-goal games against defending national champion UMass on its home ice.

Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman feels that his young club met that challenge on Friday night, ultimately skating to a 2-2 tie that closed the pre-Christmas schedule for all of New England’s Division 1 college hockey teams.