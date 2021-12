Quinnipiac's Yaniv Perets boasts a 9-0-2 record for the No. 2 team in the nation and has allowed only 10 goals. (Mark Seliger)

The goalie with the best stats in Hockey East so far this season, Devon Levi, and the goalie with the best stats in the ECAC, Yaniv Perets, are good friends and former youth hockey teammates who train together in the summer and live in the same Montreal suburb.

Northeastern’s Levi has been in the spotlight lately, leading the No. 13 Huskies on a 10-1-1 run before the semester break. I wrote about him recently in this space.

Now it’s time to give Quinnipiac’s Perets his due.