College Confidential: How Ben Barr is leading Maine in a positive direction

First-year head coach Ben Barr looks on the ice at Alfond Arena after being hired by the Orono program in May. (Maine Athletics)

If anyone in college hockey knows his way around a rebuild, it’s Maine’s Ben Barr.

Though wins have been scarce so far — Barr’s Black Bears are 2-11-4 — he is seeing progress in his first season at the helm.

He’s been down this road before.

“You know you’re going to have your ups and downs going into it. Same thing happened at UMass. Same thing happened at Providence. But it’s still never easy because you go into every game wanting to win," said the 40-year-old Barr, whose five years as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at UMass culminated in a national championship last April.

Check out the recent episode of NEHJ's "RinkWise" podcast featuring Ben Barr.