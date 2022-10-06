Rand Pecknold enters his 29th season as head coach at Quinnipiac. (Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac's strong culture has driven it a long way.

Year in and year out under coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.), Quinnipiac is a team that plays with structure and takes care of the details that add up to success. They were 32-7-3 in 2021-22 and are ranked in the Top 10 as this season gets going.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a regular-season game at Harvard or a summer skate in Hamden, Quinnipiac’s culture is front and center.

Chase Priskie of the Buffalo Sabres, the Bobcats’ captain from 2017 to 2019, tells a story that proves the point.