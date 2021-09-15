New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Northeast Pack Hockey: 15 Only standouts off to a hot start

By

Will Felicio
Holden, Mass., native Will Felicio skated with Mount Saint Charles at USA Hockey 14-U Nationals in May. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The first Northeast Pack Hockey League event of the season took place in Rhode Island and New York over the weekend. Mount Saint Charles hosted the larger showcase, with participation by teams from the 15O, 16, and 18-U divisions. New England Hockey Journal was at the Abelard Arena to observe the action.

Also attending the showcase were the Bishop Kearney Selects, New Jersey Rockets and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15-18 teams. The Long Island Gulls were participants in the 16 and 18-U divisions. Games were played in Woonsocket, West Warwick and Smithfield. For the purpose of this player listing, all 15-only teams were observed with the exception of the Pens Elite squad. 14-U games were played in Rochester, N.Y. over the weekend.

The following 2006 birth year players impressed and are prospects worth keeping track of as the 2021-22 season progresses. The event was headlined by James HagensChristian Humphreys and Sasha Boisvert up front, with Will Felicio and Alex Visnapuu locking things down on the back end, plus nice depth down some of the rosters, the ’06 birth year is shaping up as a quality group of players.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2021 River Rats Jamboree

River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts…
Read More

Midget hockey: Ranking the top 15 Only teams in New England

New England Hockey Journal has been in the rinks this fall, and based on early returns, here is a ranking of the region’s best 15…
Read More

Bantam hockey: Ranking the top 14-U teams in New England

The 2021-22 youth hockey season is well underway in New England. There is a talented group of players competing in the Bantam (14-U) division across…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter