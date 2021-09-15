Midget hockey: Ranking the top 15 Only teams in New England

Mount Saint Charles' 15-only squad, led by 2006-born center James Hagens, in action against the New Jersey Rockets last weekend.

New England Hockey Journal has been in the rinks this fall, and based on early returns, here is a ranking of the region’s best 15-only teams.

Mount Saint Charles is leading the way with an impressive 4-1 start, marred only by a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15 squad in Northeast Pack Hockey League play last weekend.

After looking at the top 14-U teams in the region on Tuesday, below are the teams who have elevated in the early going and are expected to be the class of the New England area going forward.