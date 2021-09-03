New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

By

2021 River Rats Jamboree
Numerous talented players from the 2006 birth year were on display at the 2021 River Rats Jamboree earlier this week.

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts venues.

New England Hockey Journal observed games at the Foxboro Sports Center and Canton Ice House on Monday and Tuesday.

There was no shortage of quality teams and players in the division. This list is not a holistic look at all of the ‘06s who competed and showed well. It is intended to be a snapshot and give a broader perspective of some of the noticeable, standout performances noted during the two days of games.

Coaches from top programs in the Hockey East, ECAC and prep programs were in attendance to catch the action as well, and the birth year itself is shaping up to have quality and depth as the 2021-22 hockey season gets underway.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Andrew Gibbons

River Rats Jamboree: Top uncommitted 16-U performers

A number of players at the 16-U level stood out to college coaches over the two-day River Rats Jamboree held at the Canton Ice House…
Read More
Jake Tavares

River Rats Jamboree: 14-U prospects who shined in Eagles-Rats contest

CANTON, Mass. — Some top 14-U teams in New England participated in the 2021 River Rats Jamboree on Monday and Tuesday. Games at the event…
Read More
Michael Callow

Analysis: Why you should know these ’03 and ’04 prospects

As summer hockey season concludes and we look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, there are some individuals who have made a positive impression over the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter