River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

Numerous talented players from the 2006 birth year were on display at the 2021 River Rats Jamboree earlier this week.

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts venues.

New England Hockey Journal observed games at the Foxboro Sports Center and Canton Ice House on Monday and Tuesday.

There was no shortage of quality teams and players in the division. This list is not a holistic look at all of the ‘06s who competed and showed well. It is intended to be a snapshot and give a broader perspective of some of the noticeable, standout performances noted during the two days of games.

Coaches from top programs in the Hockey East, ECAC and prep programs were in attendance to catch the action as well, and the birth year itself is shaping up to have quality and depth as the 2021-22 hockey season gets underway.