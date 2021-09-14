New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Bantam hockey: Ranking the top 14-U teams in New England

By

The Neponset Valley River Rats 14-U reeled off six straight wins to claim the title at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff. (NV River Rats)

The 2021-22 youth hockey season is well underway in New England. There is a talented group of players competing in the Bantam (14-U) division across the region.

Mount Saint Charles is the undisputed top team in the region. Frank O’Connor and John O’Connor (no relation) have done a great job of getting elite players to come to the Woonsocket, R.I., program over the past three seasons.

After the Mounties, there are a slew of other programs vying for the title of the second-best 14-U team in New England. Early season results indicate great parity among the teams ranked second through sixth. An argument could be made for quite a few teams. It will be interesting to see it all play out on the ice over the coming months.

Below is my early season look at the top six Bantam major (14-U) teams in New England.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Neponset Valley River Rats

Eastern Alliance Kickoff: River Rats top BK Selects for 14-U division title

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats captured the title in the 14-U division of the Eastern Alliance Kickoff by downing Bishop Kearney Selects,…
Read More
Jake Tavares

River Rats Jamboree: 14-U prospects who shined in Eagles-Rats contest

CANTON, Mass. — Some top 14-U teams in New England participated in the 2021 River Rats Jamboree on Monday and Tuesday. Games at the event…
Read More
2021 River Rats Jamboree

River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter