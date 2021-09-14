Bantam hockey: Ranking the top 14-U teams in New England

The Neponset Valley River Rats 14-U reeled off six straight wins to claim the title at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff. (NV River Rats)

The 2021-22 youth hockey season is well underway in New England. There is a talented group of players competing in the Bantam (14-U) division across the region.

Mount Saint Charles is the undisputed top team in the region. Frank O’Connor and John O’Connor (no relation) have done a great job of getting elite players to come to the Woonsocket, R.I., program over the past three seasons.

After the Mounties, there are a slew of other programs vying for the title of the second-best 14-U team in New England. Early season results indicate great parity among the teams ranked second through sixth. An argument could be made for quite a few teams. It will be interesting to see it all play out on the ice over the coming months.

Below is my early season look at the top six Bantam major (14-U) teams in New England.