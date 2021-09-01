River Rats Jamboree: 14-U prospects who shined in Eagles-Rats contest

Jake Tavares (Belmont, Mass.) was one of the better forwards NEHJ saw in summer hockey. (Sixty Hockey Group/Bar Down Photos)

CANTON, Mass. — Some top 14-U teams in New England participated in the 2021 River Rats Jamboree on Monday and Tuesday. Games at the event were played at New England Sports Village, Rodman Ice Arena, Canton Ice House, Thayer Ice Arena, Foxboro Sports Center, Ristuccia Memorial Arena and Rockland Skating Rink.

The Boston Junior Eagles and Neponset Valley River Rats played a spirited game Monday at the Ice House, ending in a 1-0 victory for the Rats. Both teams competed hard in a fast-paced, up-and-down contest. With some impressive talent from the 2007 birth year, the Rats got a superb effort in net from Anthony Palmer (Lynn, Mass.) to steal the win.

Because of so many different games and age divisions in myriad settings across the area, we weren’t able to see all we wanted to. This is not a complete list of top players from the U-14 division across the event but is a quick snapshot of some of the players who stood out in this particular game.

We look forward to covering the ’07 birth year players across the region playing for other teams as the 2021-22 hockey season gets underway.