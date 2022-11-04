Nobles: What to expect in girls prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Tom Resor has 10 NEPSAC titles with Nobles' girls team. (Nobles Athletics)

The Nobles girls' team lost one game last season. It happened to be the championship, when it fell to Williston Northampton in the Elite 8 championship, 2-0, and missed out on an undefeated season.

But legendary Nobles bench boss Tom Resor, who has 10 NEPSAC championships in 20 seasons, has no regrets when he looks back on the 2021-22 season.

“I can think of maybe one or two periods where boy, we just didn’t have it,” Resor said. “That’s how consistent we were. You’re really hoping to have that kind of consistency and things will take care of themselves… The last game, Williston was a great team.

Nobles found consistency without three seniors who were expected to be impactful. Kate Ham (Hingham, Mass.) and Sophie Ensley (Sudbury, Mass.) — who are now all playing at the Division 1 college level were both lost to injury in fall hockey. Then, in her first shift of the season, Kaley MacDonald tore her ACL.

“I had some real doubts about how we would be able to play at the level we had been at,” Resor said.

Here’s how Nobles looks heading into the 2022-23 season.