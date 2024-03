Nobles beat Williston, 3-1, for the 2024 NEPSAC girls Elite 8 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Nobles is on top of the NEPSAC mountain once again.

The Bulldogs put a stop to Williston's reign, knocking off the back-to-back defending champions with a 3-1 in the girls Elite 8 title game on Sunday.

Catherine McCool (West Roxbury, Mass.), Sophia Levering (Westwood, Mass.) and Olivia Maffeo (Canton, Mass.) each scored for Nobles.. Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.) earned tournament MVP, making 29 saves.

Here's a full recap from the game, plus three takeaways.