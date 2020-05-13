Mount Saint Charles D-man Jackson McCarthy put up 22 points this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Seven New England players were selected in Tuesday’s North American Hockey League Supplemental Draft.

Fifteen other players with ties to the region were drafted in the NAHL’s 81-pick supplemental draft that is new this year and largely in place to stave off recruiting efforts from junior leagues north of the border.

The three New England franchises in the NAHL — Northeast Generals, Maine Nordiques and Danbury Hat Tricks — all had three picks in the proceedings. The Northeast Generals, based in Attleboro, Mass., will be in their fifth season in the league in 2020-21. The Nordiques, out of Lewiston, Maine, just concluded their inaugural season. Danbury relocated and rebranded from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, it was announced recently.