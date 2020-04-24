New England’s top USHL players during the 2019-20 season

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine finished his USHL career with 100 points in 105 games. (Chicago Steel)

Just over two dozen players from New England competed in the United States Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.

The USHL is far and away the best league when it comes to preparing players for college hockey. It also has become one of the top feeders for the NHL. At the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 52 active players from the USHL were selected, while a handful more were on league affiliate lists or previously had played in the league.

While New England represents a very small percentage of players on USHL rosters, some of the top players in the league this past season hailed from the region. Below is a look at the top 24 players from New England who competed in the 2019-20 USHL season: