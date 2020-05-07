USHL Phase II Draft: Dexter duo leads New England’s selections

Mikey Adamson chipped in five goals and 25 assists with Dexter in 2019-20. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two Dexter Southfield players, defenseman Mikey Adamson and right wing Doug Grimes, were the two New England players chosen in the first round of Tuesday’s USHL Phase II draft.

Adamson was the 12th overall pick, chosen by the Sioux City Musketeers. The Quincy, Mass., native is an ’01 left-shot defenseman committed to playing college hockey at UMass.

Grimes was pegged by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders with the 15th overall pick. Hailing from Brookline, Mass., Grimes is committed to Boston University.