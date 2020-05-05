Mikey Stenberg leads 26 players with regional ties in USHL Phase I draft

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg was the first New England native to go off the board. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nineteen players from New England were selected in Monday’s United States Hockey League Phase I Draft.

Players born in 2004 were eligible to be selected in Phase I, while tomorrow’s Phase II will be open to players born between 2000 and 2004 who are not protected by a USHL organization.

South Kent Selects Academy led the way with four players selected in the 10-round draft. Brunswick School had three players drafted, while Cushing Academy, Mount Saint Charles and Thayer Academy each were represented by two prospects.