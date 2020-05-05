New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Mikey Stenberg leads 26 players with regional ties in USHL Phase I draft

By

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg was the first New England native to go off the board. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nineteen players from New England were selected in Monday’s United States Hockey League Phase I Draft.

Players born in 2004 were eligible to be selected in Phase I, while tomorrow’s Phase II will be open to players born between 2000 and 2004 who are not protected by a USHL organization.

South Kent Selects Academy led the way with four players selected in the 10-round draft. Brunswick School had three players drafted, while Cushing Academy, Mount Saint Charles and Thayer Academy each were represented by two prospects.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Coaching roundup: Dartmouth search ongoing; assistant coach shuffle

It’s been almost two weeks since Bob Gaudet announced he was retiring as head coach of the Dartmouth College hockey program. As I reported in…
Read More

Recruiting: Jayson Dobay picks Utica; AIC lands commit

Jayson Dobay has committed to play college hockey at Utica College, he announced Thursday afternoon. Dobay, a ’99 from Weymouth, Mass., played the past two…
Read More

Recruiting: ’99s making moves, NTDP adds player

Deerfield alum Michael Holland has committed to play college hockey at Miami starting in the fall, NEHJ learned Wednesday afternoon. The ’99 spent this past season with…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter