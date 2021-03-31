New England Hockey Journal

NHL signings: BC’s Matt Boldy inks deal with Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award

The early departures keep coming for Boston College as Matt Boldy’s signing with the Minnesota Wild became official late Tuesday night.

The sophomore from Millis, Mass., signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft. He’ll report immediately to the Iowa Wild, Minnesota’s AHL affiliate, to burn a year off his entry-level deal.

Boldy is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. In 22 games for the Eagles this season, Boldy scored 11 goals and 20 assists. That came on top of a freshman campaign where he found the twine nine times and added 17 assists. He was part of USA Hockey’s gold-medal team at the 2021 World Junior Championship this winter, scoring five goals and two assists in seven games.

