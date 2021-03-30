NCAA transfer roundup: Bentley’s Jakov Novak off to Northeastern

BU forward Jake Wise (Reading, Mass.) has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The NCAA transfer portal was already busy, but by midday Monday, 20 new players had entered just that day alone. More players have entered since in what is quickly becoming the most fascinating theater in college hockey.

Drama will be plentiful this offseason. There will be several waves of activity. Initially, quality players entering the portal will be coveted by programs. When the first wave of transfers start making decisions, that will force schools that take them on to push back current recruits or push out current players. Those players will then be back on the market, and it should be a continuous cycle throughout the summer months.

As I’ve said countless times, the biggest losers in this are the junior hockey age-outs, players born in 2000. Uncommitted ’00s will struggle to find a home in Division 1, and even some fringe committed players in that birth year might be decommitted and have to settle for Division 2 or 3.