New England Hockey Journal

College

What’s the blueprint? UMass books second consecutive Frozen Four trip

By

Goalie Filip Lindberg and forward Carson Gicewicz have been crucial to UMass' postseason run. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The University of Massachusetts hockey team is headed to a second consecutive Frozen Four. The Minutemen defeated Lake Superior, 5-1, and Bemidji State, 4-0, over the weekend to advance out of the East Regional in Bridgeport, Conn.

Head coach Greg Carvel and his staff have implemented a sustainable model for success that other staffs in Hockey East could benefit from, if they can replicate it. Much of this weekend’s success came as a direct result of the coaching philosophy that Carvel has not veered from during his time in Amherst.

When Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar, now starring for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, guided UMass to the program’s first Frozen Four in 2019, many pundits assumed the Minutemen were a flash in the pan. While players such as Makar are once-in-a-generation talents, the UMass coaching staff has found a way to maintain a program capable of making consistent trips to the NCAA tournament and having success once there.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting 2021: How players and coaches are navigating an uncertain landscape

The college hockey recruiting landscape perhaps never has been more intriguing. The coronavirus has had far-reaching implications on all aspects of the sport, but recruiting…
Read More

College Confidential: Greg Carvel’s leadership qualities spark UMass renaissance

Watching Greg Carvel and his players celebrate UMass’s first Hockey East tournament championship on Saturday night, I thought of a conversation with associate head coach…
Read More

UMass reaches Hockey East pinnacle, blanking Lowell in conference title game

On Saturday afternoon, St. Lawrence beat top-seeded Quinnipiac with a sub-.500 record to become ECAC champions and punch its automatic ticket to the NCAA tournament.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter