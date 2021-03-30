New England Hockey Journal

College

NHL signings: Mike Hardman bolts BC for Blackhawks

By

Hanover, Mass., native Mike Hardman put up a 10-9-19 line this season for BC. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston College sophomore Mike Hardman will forgo his final two years of collegiate eligibility to sign a two-year NHL entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hardman was an undrafted free agent, attracting attention from numerous NHL clubs. He narrowed down his decision in part by weighing which organizations would let him play with the parent team right away.

Hardman, from Hanover, Mass., scored 10 goals and nine assists in 24 games with the Eagles this past season. That followed a 12-goal, 13-assist performance in 34 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

The ’99 left wing is a big power forward whose hard work helped him exceed expectations as a prospect. Hardman played high school hockey at Xaverian and prep school at Winchendon. He originally committed to Union in 2017 while at Winchendon.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What’s the blueprint? UMass books second consecutive Frozen Four trip

The University of Massachusetts hockey team is headed to a second consecutive Frozen Four. The Minutemen defeated Lake Superior, 5-1, and Bemidji State, 4-0, over…
Read More

Marc McLaughlin provides cohesion, unexpected scoring punch for BC

Marc McLaughlin and his Boston College teammates have experienced a roller coaster of emotions over the past year. When the sports world was paused due…
Read More

NHL signings: Michael Kesselring, Angus Crookshank turn pro early

With the college hockey season over for teams that did not make the NCAA tournament, pro signings have started to make their way into the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter