Hanover, Mass., native Mike Hardman put up a 10-9-19 line this season for BC. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston College sophomore Mike Hardman will forgo his final two years of collegiate eligibility to sign a two-year NHL entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hardman was an undrafted free agent, attracting attention from numerous NHL clubs. He narrowed down his decision in part by weighing which organizations would let him play with the parent team right away.

Hardman, from Hanover, Mass., scored 10 goals and nine assists in 24 games with the Eagles this past season. That followed a 12-goal, 13-assist performance in 34 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

The ’99 left wing is a big power forward whose hard work helped him exceed expectations as a prospect. Hardman played high school hockey at Xaverian and prep school at Winchendon. He originally committed to Union in 2017 while at Winchendon.